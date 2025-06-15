Rossi scores go-ahead goal to boost Columbus Crew to 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Diego Rossi’s ninth goal of the season in the first half capped the scoring for both teams and the Columbus Crew beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1
Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diego Rossi's ninth goal of the season capped the scoring for both teams in the first half and the Columbus Crew beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.

Columbus (8-3-7) won for the first time since May 3 when it beat Charlotte FC, 4-2. Vancouver fell to 10-2-5. It was the Whitecaps' first MLS loss since a 3-1 defeat against the Chicago Fire on March 22.

Rossi scored the final goal in the 23rd minute as the Crew took advantage of a Vancouver turnover deep in its end. Dániel Gazdag stole a lazy Whitecaps pass and fed Rossi for a right-footed tap at the middle of the box.

Ibrahim Aliyu scored his second goal as a member of the Crew just 68 seconds in for a 1-0 Columbus lead. Aliyu took a pass from Lassi Lappalainen at the center of the box for the score. It was the second-fastest regular-season goal in the Crew's history.

Daniel Ríos scored in the 6th minute from the middle outside the box off a pass from Mathias Laborda to level the score.

The Crew reached the back of the net three times in the second half, but the apparent goals were wiped clean due to offside calls.

___

Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) shoots against Vancouver Whitecaps defender Édier Ocampo, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe, left, controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe reacts after a missed shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Édier Ocampo, right, tackles Columbus Crew midfielder Taha Habroune, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Ibrahim Aliyu (11) reacts after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Ibrahim Aliyu (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Ibrahim Aliyu controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathías Laborda looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi gestures to the crowd during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

