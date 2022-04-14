Roslovic scores 2 to lead Blue Jackets over Canadiens 5-1

Laine made it 3-0 1:30 later with his fifth power-play goal of the season, snapping an 11-game scoring drought.
Poehling pulled Montreal to within two with 1:51 left in the second, deflecting Nick Suzuki's shot, eight seconds into a Canadiens power play, for his first goal since Jan. 17.
Sillinger’s deflection at 6:24 of the third made it 4-1. The secondary assist from Nick Blankenburg marked his first NHL point in his league debut.
Bemstrom scored at 17:38 to make it 5-1.
NEXT UP
Canadiens: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.
Blue Jackets: Visit Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, center, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, as Andrew Peeke skates past during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, center, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, as Andrew Peeke skates past during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, right, checks Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, right, checks Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Jordan Harris, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Jordan Harris, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean, left, carries the puck past Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean, left, carries the puck past Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, right, carries the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, right, carries the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
