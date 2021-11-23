Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

Domi’s goal came 31 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s sixth of the season, breaking the previous Columbus mark of two goals in 1:18 at the start of a period. Gavrikov added an empty-netter with 44.3 seconds left, followed by a second empty-netter from Sean Kuraly with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Columbus chased Sabres starter Dustin Tokarski after he made eight saves on 12 shots in 20:55. Aaron Dell stopped 14 shots in relief a night after he took a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in New York when the Rangers scored the game-winner with 0.4 seconds left in the third period.

Zemgus Girgensons scored on the power play with a second left in the first period, and Dylan Cozens also had a goal for the Sabres. Cozens also assisted on Thompson's second goal that trimmed it to 5-4 midway through the second.

The Sabres had an opportunity with 31 seconds of 5-on-3 power-play time midway through the third, but Columbus held Buffalo to one shot on goal during that stretch.

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju came off injured reserve and played in his first game since he sustained a lower-body injury on opening night against Montreal. To make room on the roster, Buffalo placed goalie Craig Anderson on IR with an upper-body injury. Jokiharju replaced Will Butcher in the lineup.

Columbus forward Gregory Hofmann returned to the lineup after he was scratched for the previous game in Las Vegas on Saturday. Hofmann replaced forward Justin Danforth, who has one goal in three games with the Blue Jackets since being recalled from AHL Cleveland on Nov. 14.

Blue Jackets: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night

Sabres: Host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in the second game of a three-game homestand.

