Roslovic caps Oilers’ late comeback with OT winner against Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid also scored two goals and Stuart Skinner made 15 stops for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game losing skid and rebounded from Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Ivan Provorov, Sean Monahan, Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight. Jet Greaves made 19 stops for Columbus.

Playing in his 146th career regular-season game, Fantilli picked up an assist to hit the 90-point mark, becoming the fourth Blue Jackets player to reach the milestone in fewer than 150 games after debuting with the franchise. Also achieving the feat for Columbus are Pierre-Luc Dubois (128 GP), Nikolay Zherdev (131) and Rick Nash (141).

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark returned from a preseason injury to make his season debut, however Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss about a week due to an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Wrap up a five-game road trip in Seattle on Tuesday.

Oilers: Kick off a seven-game road trip in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl