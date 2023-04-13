Rosario's tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4

Greene left the game with a 4-3 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with his third hit, a single off Ian Gibaut in the seventh to drive in Sam Hilliard, who walked and stole second.

Acuña had a two-run single up the middle in the second. Sean Murphy's double drove in Austin Riley for a 3-3 tie in the third.

After Kirby Yates (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, A.J. Minter recorded the final three outs for his second save in three chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto is hitting .125 (4 for 32) in the first games of his injury rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Louisville as he returns from left rotator cuff/biceps surgery. Votto, 39, has 20 strikeouts and three walks after hitting .182 in 22 at-bats in spring training.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia was hit on his left wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Greene in the second. He remained in the game until being replaced by Adrianza, who pinch-hit in the third. The Braves said X-rays on Arcia's wrist were negative. No other details were immediately available.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo, who set a career high with 12 strikeouts while receiving no decision in a 3-2 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, will face the Phillies again at home on Thursday night. LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies.

Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.35) is scheduled to start Friday night's opener of a three-game series at Kansas City against RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91).

