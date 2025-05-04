Rosario powers the Nationals to an 11-6 win over the Reds

Washington Nationals' Amed Rosario hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Amed Rosario homered and drove in four runs to propel the Washington Nationals to an 11-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Rosario, who hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning off Reds starter Nick Lodolo (3-3) to tie it at 3, connected on a three-run shot for his second homer this season to put the Nationals up 6-3 in the sixth.

James Wood followed with his fourth hit, stole second and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's single, which ended Lodolo's outing. Jacob Young added a sacrifice fly to make it 8-3, and Riley Adams had a two-run single in the eighth off Brent Suter.

Alex Call's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Luis García Jr. put the Nationals up 2-0 in the first.

Spencer Steer's two-run double off Trevor Williams tied it after one.

Tyler Callihan — who went 0 for 3 in his debut on Wednesday — had an RBI single in the second to put Cincinnati up 3-2.

Williams (2-3) allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, leaving with a 7-4 lead after Jake Fraley hit a solo homer. Andrew Chafin came in to get the final two outs of the sixth before Jose A. Ferrer, Jackson Rutledge and Eduardo Salazar closed it out.

Lodolo gave up seven runs — six earned — and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The start was delayed by rain for 20 minutes.

Key moment

Williams gave up the go-ahead run in the second but escaped further damage when he came back from a 3-0 count to strike out Elly De La Cruz with two runners aboard.

Key stat

Nationals pitchers have walked 124 batters — third-most in the NL. Reds pitchers have allowed a league-high 44 home runs.

Up next

LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.51 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale for the Nationals. The Reds counter with RHP Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.68).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals' Amed Rosario watches his three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' Amed Rosario celebrates as he rounds the the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

