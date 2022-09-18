Rosario leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit outing

Cleveland has a 79-66 record overall and a 39-31 record in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 29-41 record on the road and a 72-73 record overall. The Twins are 30-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 18th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 12-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 28 home runs while slugging .529. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-43 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 58 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 15-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .285 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.