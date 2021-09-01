Rosario has 5 hits, 5 RBIs, inside-the-parker for Indians

Rosario legged out his inside-the-parker in the first inning when his slicing drive fell just beyond the reach of right fielder Edward Olivares. Olivares stumbled to the ground as the ball caromed away, clearing the way for Rosario to get the team's first inside-the-park homer since Jason Kipnis on Aug. 24, 2018, also at Kansas City.

Rosario’s second hit came in the fifth off reliever Joel Payamps. Junis left runners on first and third with two outs before Rosario greeted Payamps with a single up the middle.

Rosario drove in his fourth and fifth runs in the seventh with a 420-foot home run to straight-away center.

The Indians got their final runs in the eighth on Bobby Bradley’s two-run home run.

The Royals tallied two runs in the ninth on a single by Carlos Santana and a double by Andrew Benintendi.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale is scheduled for his third rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Akron. He has yet to allow an earned run in 6 1/3 innings in his first two starts. ... C Roberto Perez began a rehab assignment in Akron. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. ... Selected the contract of C Gianpaul Gonzalez from High-A Lake County and placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez has only played 166 minor league games over seven seasons but will make his major league debut in his first appearance with the Indians.

Royals: Recalled Junis from a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha. To make room, they optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha after Sunday’s game.

UP NEXT

Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (1-5, 7.53 ERA) will get the start in the second game of a three-game series. Allen will be looking to snap a personal four-game losing streak, though he has no-decisions in his last two starts.

The Royals have not yet announced a starter for Wednesday’s game.

Caption Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana catches a pop foul by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario celebrates his second home run of the night against the Kansas City Royals, after rounding third base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) avoids colliding with third baseman Emmanuel Rivera while catching a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Daniel Johnson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares can't make the catch on a ball hit Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario for an inside-the-park home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann