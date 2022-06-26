springfield-news-sun logo
Room's four saves help Columbus earn 0-0 draw with RSL

11 minutes ago
Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).

Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

