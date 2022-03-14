Rookie Sillinger's hat trick puts Blue Jackets past Knights

It took Vegas only a minute to equalize. A Columbus turnover resulted in Marchessault beating Merzlikins with the team's first shot on goal. Carrier then got credit for a goal when Nicolas Roy's shot went in off his skate at 7:23 in the first period.

The Jackets grabbed the lead back with two goals in 30 seconds. Sillinger, scored from the doorstep off a beautiful centering pass from Bjorkstrand, who got the next one with a one-timer from the slot.

Sillinger got his second goal early in the second period, redirecting a long Bjorkstrand one-timer. The rookie completed his first hat trick about two minutes later, shoveling in a pass from Max Domi.

The Golden Knights got it back to 5-3 when Dadonov finished a rush with a tap-in goal at 8:28 of the second.

Eichel made it 5-4 with a power-play goal early in the third.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: At Ottawa on Wednesday.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger, center, scores a hat trick against Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson, bottom left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist, top left, as Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, front right, looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, center, skates between Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo, left, and Chandler Stephenson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, left, dumps the puck across the blue line as Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, left, William Carrier celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete