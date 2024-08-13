Rookie Noel homers twice, Guardians outlast Cubs 9-8 in matchup evoking 2016 World Series memories

Steven Kwan added a two-run homer as the Guardians improved the league’s best home record to 36-20.

Ramírez opened the eighth with a double off Julian Merryweather (1-1) and pinch-hitter Will Brennan singled before Naylor bounced his base hit into left.

The Cubs led 3-0 and then fell behind 8-3 before tying it with four runs in the seventh and one in the eighth off Cleveland's vaunted bullpen.

While the game didn't have the same drama as the '16 Series, won by the Cubs in seven games, it had plenty of big moments.

Nick Sandlin (7-0) got the last two outs in the eighth before Guardians manager Stephen Vogt brought in closer Emmanuel Clase for the third straight game. Clase set down the Cubs in order for his league-leading 36th save.

Noel's three-run blast in the fourth off Shota Imanaga and onto the pedestrian plaza in Progressive Field came shortly after his sensational catch.

Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered for the Cubs, who are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL teams.

The Cubs were already up three and threatening in the fourth when Noel came up with his defensive gem.

With two on and two outs, Chicago's Seiya Suzuki lifted a ball to right that was tailing toward the foul line. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Noel got a decent jump and launched himself to make the catch before sliding face down in the grass.

Noel fell behind 1-2 in the count before he yanked a low splitter over the wall in left for his seventh homer to make it 4-3.

Kwan followed a one-out single by Austin Hedges in the fifth with his 13th homer, a towering shot to right.

Happ celebrated his 30th birthday by hitting a massive, 429-foot homer off Guardians starter Ben Lively.

Cubs: Rookie RHP Ben Brown (neck strain) has been shut down. Manager Craig Counsell said Brown wasn't making progress and the team felt the best next step was complete rest. Counsell said the team doesn't have a timetable on Brown's return, but he isn't ruling him out pitching again this season.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on an injury that has limited him to just 25 games this season. Hentges had been on a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus.

Matthew Boyd makes his debut for the Guardians, who signed the left-hander as a free agent in June to give them starting depth. Boyd underwent Tommy John surgery last year. He'll face Cubs RHP Javier Assad (5-3, 3.24 ERA).

