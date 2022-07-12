Rookie Jones drives in 4 as Guardians topple White Sox 8-4

Jones, who has climbed through Cleveland's organization since being drafted in 2016, drove in two runs in his first at-bat at Progressive Field, delivering a broken-bat single as the Guardians scored five times off Lynn — all with two outs — in the first.

Cleveland’s big inning was triggered by Josh Naylor hustling down the line to beat out an infield single with two down. Franmil Reyes followed with an RBI single and Andrés Giménez walked before Jones, who was called up from the minors on Friday in Kansas City, blooped his single to center to make it 3-0.

Two batters later, Myles Straw brought in two more runs with a single.

In the fifth, Reyes singled and Giménez, a first-time All-Star, was hit by a pitch before Jones ripped his double to right-center. Straw followed with a hard comebacker that struck reliever Matt Foster and caromed into right field for an RBI.

Moncada's three-run homer in the third pulled the White Sox within 5-3.

Leury García singled with one out and All-Star Tim Anderson singled with two down before Moncada drove a 2-2 cutter from Quantrill over the wall in center for his fourth homer.

Chicago got another closer in the fourth on AJ Pollock's run-scoring single.

STRAINED SOX

Chicago manager Tony La Russa labeled the latest report about trouble inside the team's clubhouse as “irritating.”

La Russa conceded the White Sox haven't played up to expectations. However, he's confident his “very tight” team is united and has the right leaders.

“I like the veterans and I like the way our young guys respond to their responsibilities and their willingness to step forward," he said. “I think it’s a terrific mix. ... Everybody has their own opinion. It’s like strategy. You win more arguments when you win."

STAR POWER

Guardians manager Terry Francona held a meeting in Kansas City on Sunday to introduce the team's three All-Stars — José Ramírez, Emmanuel Clase and Giménez. While Ramírez is making his fourth trip, this will be the first for Giménez and Clase.

Francona could see the emotion in Clase's face at learning of his selection. Giménez's teammates erupted when his choice was revealed.

“The place went bananas,” Francona said. "In the midst of a really tough road trip, that was a nice minute.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Naylor was back in the lineup after being scratched Sunday with lower back discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Guardians play their seventh doubleheader at home — and fourth overall since June 28 — on Tuesday. RHP Shane Bieber (3-5, 3.44 ERA) starts the first game for Cleveland against Davis Martin (1-2, 4.29 ERA). Rookie Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 4.08 ERA) goes in the nightcap against White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (7-4, 2.45 ERA).

