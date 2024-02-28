Ronsiek scores 25, leads 5 in double figures as No. 23 Creighton women rout Xavier 99-57

Emma Ronsiek scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 23 Creighton routed Xavier 99-57
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 23 Creighton routed Xavier 99-57 on Tuesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for Creighton, which has won consecutive games since rebounding from a 20-point loss to then-No. 15 UConn on Feb. 19 that ended an 11-game winning streak. Each of the six seniors for Creighton had at least one of the Bluejays' 10 3-pointers.

Morgan Maly scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (23-4, 14-3 Big East). Lauren Jensen chipped in with 16 points, and Molly Mogensen and Mallory Brake each scored 10.

Creighton closed the first quarter on a 13-3 run for a 24-12 advantage and led 43-30 at the break. Xavier cut the deficit to 47-36 early in the third quarter before Creighton pulled away on a 22-6 run heading into the fourth. Eight Bluejays combined for 30 points, while shooting 87 % (13 of 15), in the fourth quarter.

Aizhanique Mayo scored 13 points and Daniela Lopez added 12 for Xavier (1-25, 0-17).

Creighton has won 15 straight against Xavier and is 19-2 in the series.

Xavier hosts Georgetown on Saturday. Creighton concludes its regular season on the road against Seton Hall on Sunday.

