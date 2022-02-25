Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph, left, and center Isaiah Stewart (28) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: Carlos Osorio

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph, left, and center Isaiah Stewart (28) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

news
47 minutes ago
Cleveland guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt.

Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain.

The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role because All-Star guard Darius Garland needs more rest with a bone bruise in his back.

Also, newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is currently sidelined with a right foot sprain suffered earlier this week when he stepped on a teammate’s foot during practice. He’s expected to miss two weeks.

The Cavs have been ravaged by injuries to their guards, beginning with leading scorer Collin Sexton suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Brandon Goodwin, signed to a two-way contract earlier this season, is the only true guard on Cleveland’s roster. He’ll likely move into coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s starting lineup. Another option for Bickerstaff is swingman Cedi Osman, who recently made a start at guard.

Garland’s injury kept him out for several games before the All-Star break. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star festivities last week in Cleveland, and Bickerstaff said the plan all along was for him to rest coming out of the break.

To this point, the Cavs have been able to overcome the injuries and have been the NBA’s biggest surprise after winning just 22 games last season. Now their depth will be tested more than ever until some of their guards get healthy.

Cleveland hosts Washington on Saturday night.

In Other News
1
Updated take on ‘The Great Gatsby’, preshow lecture coming to PAC
2
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
3
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested
4
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
5
Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar to present gospel concert...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top