Ron Capps tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

The defending series champion coming off a victory last week at Bristol, Tennessee, Capps had a run of 3.901 seconds at 328.38 mph Friday in his Toyota GR Supra that stood up Saturday.

“It was a great job by our team,” Capps said. “We’re going to have cloud cover tomorrow and it’s going to be fast, and you’re going to see a lot of great side-by-side racing. To get that No. 1, these are so hard to get. It’s going to be a dogfight tomorrow and a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it.”