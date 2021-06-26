Ron Capps leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

Winless this season, Capps had a 3.888-second run at 329.34 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“Just getting qualified is a big deal right now,” Capps said. “You want to take advantage of these conditions. After the disappointment of losing in the first round in Epping, you want to go out there and show what we’ve got. We’ve been qualifying well, we just haven’t had the breaks. It’s been a lot of fun and we just need to push a little further.”