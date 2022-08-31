Romine, Reds rough up Hudson, end Cards' 3-game win streak

Hudson went 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with one walk.

“I felt all right,” Hudson said. “I kept the ball on the ground. They just hit a lot of shift-beaters. I felt like I was in control for the most part. I was putting it where I wanted.”

“At the end of the day, their lineup was better,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Overall, he threw strikes and got beat. At the end of the day, he executed pitches and got beat.”

MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt was hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts and a walk. He is 0 for 7 with five strikeouts in the series.

“He's human,” Marmol said. “(Goldschmidt) will be fine.”

Dunn went four innings in his fifth start after missing the first half of the season with a right shoulder strain. He yielded just three hits and one run, which came on Tommy Edman’s leadoff homer in the third, and struck out four.

“Dunn is going to be fine," Reds manager David Bell said. "He had a little shoulder tightness. It is something pitchers deal with. He is not injured. His velocity was down that last inning we just wanted to be safe. Our bullpen came in and was outstanding.”

Derek Law (1-1), promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday after signing a minor league contract with Cincinnati on Aug. 14, allowed one hit over two innings.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

The Reds plan to honor Pujols and C Yadier Molina in a pregame ceremony on Wednesday. The game will be the last in Cincinnati for both players, who’ve announced their plans to retire after the season.

BAD HOP OUT

Perennial Gold Glove 3B Nolan Arenado deftly handled a tricky hop on a grounder by Kyle Farmer that bounced off of third base and turned it into a forceout at second with a leaping throw in the first inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Albert Almora Jr. (right shoulder contusion) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Almora has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 20.

UP NEXT

Cardinals LHP José Quintana (4-6, 3.45) pitched seven shutout innings in his last start against Cincinnati, won by the Pirates 1-0 at Pittsburgh on May 15 despite being held hitless by Hunter Greene and Art Warren. Reds LHP Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10) has won back-to-back starts for the first time all season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean