Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Cincinnati 4-3

CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

1 hour ago
Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal's 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Mathieu Choinière and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).

Junior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1). Álvaro Barreal also connected.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) moves with the ball as CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston, center, pursues during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) moves with the ball as CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston, center, pursues during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) moves with the ball as CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston, center, pursues during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, left, and CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, right, battle for possession of the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, left, and CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, right, battle for possession of the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, left, and CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, right, battle for possession of the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman, second from right, reacts after scoring against FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, right, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman, second from right, reacts after scoring against FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, right, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman, second from right, reacts after scoring against FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, right, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

