Rollins, Toledo visit Kent State

WINNING WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Kent State defense has forced 14.6 turnovers per game overall this year and 14.3 per game over its last three.

COLD SPELL: Toledo has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAC teams. The Rockets have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

