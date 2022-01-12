Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rollins scores 22 to lift Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 75-72

news
1 hour ago
Ryan Rollins had 22 points as Toledo edged past Miami (Ohio) 75-72

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Miami (Ohio) 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (12-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 17 points. RayJ Dennis had 11 points.

Mekhi Lairy had 17 points and seven assists for the RedHawks (7-7, 1-2). Dae Dae Grant added 16 points. Dalonte Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds. Precious Ayah had a career-high six blocks plus six points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Family & Youth Initiatives elects new board chairman
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
5
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top