Rollins scores 21 to lead Toledo past Cent. Michigan 82-54

Ra'Heim Moss had 13 points for Toledo (10-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. JT Shumate added 12 points. RayJ Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kevin Miller had 14 points for the Chippewas (2-11, 1-1). Harrison Henderson added 13 points. Brian Taylor had eight rebounds.