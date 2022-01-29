Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rollins lifts Toledo over Akron 84-76

news
59 minutes ago
Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Akron 84-76

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo won its eighth straight game, getting past Akron 84-76 on Friday night.

Ra'Heim Moss added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Rockets.

RayJ Dennis had 17 points for Toledo (17-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 12 points.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 18 points for the Zips (13-6, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Enrique Freeman added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Dawson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County seeing decline in number of COVID cases reported
2
Trey DePriest: Former Springfield football player also charged as...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert to present world premiere work
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top