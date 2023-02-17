Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo

Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).

“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis," Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall of Friday. "I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family."