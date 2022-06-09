Rojas, Diamondbacks rally for 4 runs in 9th, beat Reds 5-4

Mark Melancon (2-6), the second of three relievers for the Diamondbacks, got the win. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his fourth save, despite allowing Matt Reynolds' solo homer.

The Reds scored three in the first inning when TJ Friedl, Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham each singled to load the bases with no outs and Joey Votto doubled home two runs. Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly.

The Reds were relatively quiet after that. Zach Davies went six for the Diamondbacks, allowing six hits while striking out seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: DH Christian Walker left the game after he was hit in the helmet by a fastball from Alexis Diaz in the eighth. ... RHP Luke Weaver (elbow) will be evaluated on Friday for a potential start on Sunday.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson left the game after taking a foul ball off his right arm in the fourth inning. ... Drury was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's game with soreness in his right Achilles tendon. ... CF Nick Senzel, scratched from Wednesday night's game because of a strained back, is expected to miss another day or two. ... INF/OF Max Schrock (left calf strain) may return to the lineup as early as this weekend.

MOVES

The Reds recalled INF Colin Moran from Triple-A Louisville and sent RHP Jared Solomon back down. Moran started at first base, with Votto handling the DH duties.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Scheduled to start LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-5, 3.64 ERA) in the opener Friday of a weekend series at Philadelphia. Bumgarner pitched four innings against the Reds on Monday, allowing four runs and eight hits. RHP Zack Wheeler (4-3, 3.14 ERA) is the probable starter for the Phillies. Wheeler surrendered two runs and six hits through six innings with nine strikeouts in beating the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (1-3, 3.55 ERA) is the scheduled starter in the Friday opener of a weekend series at St. Louis. He'll face RHP Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.23 ERA). Castillo allowed five runs and six hits while striking out six through 6 1/3 innings in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Washington. Pallante gave up a run and four hits through four innings in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.

