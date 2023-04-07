Rodríguez homers as Mariners wreck Guardians' home opener

Penn Murfee (1-1) pitched one inning as the Mariners' bullpen combined to hold the Guardians to just one hit over the final five. Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his first save.

The Mariners finally broke through in the fifth against Civale as Crawford hit an RBI double and Ty France singled home a run to pull Seattle within 3-2.

In the sixth, Crawford tied it with his second double before Rodríguez connected on a 2-2 pitch from reliever Nick Sandlin for his second homer.

Bell, who signed a two-year, $33 million free agent contract with Cleveland in December, struck out with the bases loaded in the first. He was just 2 for 23 to start the season before hitting an RBI single in the third to make it 2-0.

Myles Straw gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead in the fourth with an RBI single.

The Guardians found ways to overcome their lack of power last season by manufacturing runs any way they could.

The first inning was another example as Cleveland strung together three straight hits before scoring on Gilbert's wild pitch.

ODDS, ENDS

Cleveland's José Ramírez has hit safely in all eight games this season, and 13 in a row dating to 2022. ... This is where the road begins for the Mariners, who will travel approximately 49,000 miles this season, second only to Oakland among major league teams. ... Seattle also played in Cleveland's first game at Progressive Field in 1994, and was the visitor in 2007 when the opener was played in heavy snow before being called.

THE BEAT GOES ON

The Guardians honored longtime drummer John Adams, who provided the backbeat for Cleveland baseball for nearly 50 years.

For the opener, the team wore “JA” patches — that featured crossed drum mallets — on their jerseys in tribute to Adams, who died in January.

Adams first brought a large drum he bought for $25 at a garage sale to a game at Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. The team will also wear the patch on that day in remembrance of the 50th anniversary.

“He was a fixture, from the old ballpark to come over here," manager Terry Francona said. “It’s a really classy gesture.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS Dylan Moore (left oblique strain) is set to ramp up his rehabilitation Monday by playing in extended games. Manager Scott Servais hopes Moore will make his season debut during Seattle’s next homestand.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Marco Gonzales makes his second start in a week against Cleveland, which will counter with RHP Cal Quantrill.

