X

Rodon expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

news | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (6-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-6)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.39 ERA) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-0, .00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The White Sox finished 25-15 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.