Roddie Anderson III scores 28 off bench as Xavier beats St. Francis 96-74

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Roddie Anderson III scored 28 points off of bench and Xavier cruised to a 96-74 victory over St. Francis on Monday night.

Anderson also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Musketeers (6-3). Tre Carroll added 21 points and six rebounds. All Wright scored 15.

Skylar Wicks finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Red Flash (1-7). Zion Russell added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gestin Liberis scored 10.

Xavier took the lead with 16:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Carroll led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 44-33 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

