Rockies trade OF Nolan Jones to the Guardians for INF/OF Tyler Freeman

The 26-year-old Jones returns to Cleveland after he made his big league debut with the Guardians in 2022. The second-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft was traded to the Rockies in November 2022 for infielder Juan Brito.

Jones is looking to bounce back after he was limited to 79 games last year because of a back issue. He hit .227 with three homers and 28 RBIs.

Jones had a big year in 2023, batting .297 with 20 homers, 62 RBIs and 20 steals in 106 games. He finished fourth in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year.

Freeman was Cleveland's opening-day starter in center in 2024. He hit .209 with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games for the AL Central champions.

He was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2017 draft.

The Rockies visit Tampa Bay for their opener on Friday, and the Guardians are at Kansas City on Thursday for opening day.

