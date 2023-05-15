X

Rockies take on the Reds in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday

Cincinnati Reds (18-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 8-11 in home games and 17-24 overall. The Rockies are 15-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 18-22 record overall and a 6-13 record in road games. The Reds have a 10-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with six home runs while slugging .426. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley leads Cincinnati with five home runs while slugging .457. Spencer Steer is 9-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), TJ Friedl: day-to-day (oblique), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

