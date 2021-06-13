Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup with Reds

The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Rockies have gone 5-26 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-3. Wade Miley earned his sixth victory and Tyler Naquin went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Cincinnati. German Marquez registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .493.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 4-6, .284 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.