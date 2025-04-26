Rockies lose for 13th time in 14 games, fall 6-4 to Reds as Hays homers twice

Noel Marte hit a two-run homer, Austin Hays added a pair of solo drives and the Cincinnati Reds beat Colorado 6-4 to send the Rockies to their 13th loss in 14 games
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Tyler Kinley as he is pulled form the mound after giving up an RBI single to Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Tyler Kinley as he is pulled form the mound after giving up an RBI single to Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news
By CRAIG MEYER – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — Noel Marte hit a two-run homer, Austin Hays added a pair of solo drives and the Cincinnati Reds beat Colorado 6-4 on Saturday to send the Rockies to their 13th loss in 14 games.

Colorado lost its fifth game in a row and is 4-22, the worst 26-game start in franchise history. The Rockies have been outscored by 62 runs.

Hunter Greene (3-2) struck out eight, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Emilio Pagán got his second save of the series and seventh in eight chances. He allowed a two-out RBI double in the ninth to Adael Amador on a ball that skipped past center fielder TJ Friedl, then struck out Brenton Doyle.

Friedl had three hits for the Reds, who have won three in a row after losing five of seven. Marte has 12 hits and 12 RBIs in 27 at-bats since April 20.

Michael Toglia and Amador homered for Colorado. It was the first big league homer for the 22-year-old Amador, who had three hits and two RBIs.

Antonio Senzatela (1-4) gave up four runs and eight hits in five five innings. Senzatela has given up a big league-high 50 hits this season.

Key moment

Hays’ second home run of the day, a 429-foot solo shot in the sixth, broke a 3-3 tie.

Key stat

Hays is hitting .386 since making his Reds debut on April 15.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 2.79) start Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia reacts after striking out against Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Díaz to end the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird reacts after getting out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux to line out to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela as he is pulled form the mound after giving up a single to Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Díaz works against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays gestures as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagán reacts after striking out Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle to end a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagán works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures after hitting an RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz fouls off a pitch from Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, left, celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl, right, after defeating the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Purple Monkey Pizza restaurant in South Charleston for sale after 20...
2
May 6 election: Graham schools again ask voters for 1% earned income...
3
Police records reveal details on multiple shots fired Wednesday in...
4
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County...
5
Huber Heights woman dies after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into river...