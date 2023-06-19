X

Rockies head into matchup with the Reds on losing streak

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of five in a row

Colorado Rockies (29-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-35, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-6, 7.29 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -164, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 37-35 record overall and a 17-18 record at home. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

Colorado has a 13-26 record on the road and a 29-45 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .277 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. Will Benson is 12-for-29 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .240 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (neck), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

