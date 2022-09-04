springfield-news-sun logo
Rockies head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies (56-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -123, Rockies +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 52-78 overall and 28-38 in home games. The Reds are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 20-45 in road games and 56-77 overall. The Rockies have a 39-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 15-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 86 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 6-for-34 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

