Rockies and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

Colorado has a 9-12 record in home games and an 18-25 record overall. The Rockies are 7-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 7-14 in road games and 19-23 overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 9-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .290 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 12-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.