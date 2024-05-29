Rockies and Guardians meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (6-2, 4.89 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado is 19-35 overall and 12-14 at home. The Rockies are 10-25 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 19-12 record in road games and a 37-18 record overall. The Guardians have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .402.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .286 for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 8-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). David Fry is 14-for-30 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .257 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.