Rockets face the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Rockets have gone 22-11 in home games. Houston is 16-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 20-11 in road games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Rockets average 113.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 109.4 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 113.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 112.6 the Rockets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 135-130 in overtime on Dec. 19, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 37 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 23.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Cam Whitmore: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.