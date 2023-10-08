Robinson scores in stoppage time, rallies Atlanta United to 1-1 draw with Crew

Defender Miles Robinson scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew
news
54 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Defender Miles Robinson scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Robinson scored his second goal of the season and the third of his career off of Thiago Almada's league-leading 17th assist of the season for Atlanta United (13-9-11).

Neither team scored until Cucho Hernández took a pass from Aidan Morris in the 65th minute and found the net for a 15th time this season for Columbus (15-9-9).

Brad Guzan finished with five saves for Atlanta United. Patrick Schulte saved three shots for the Crew.

Columbus is 6-1-2 in its last nine meetings with Atlanta United but saw a three-match win streak on the road in the series come to an end. The Crew were trying to win two straight away from home for just the second time in the last four seasons.

The Crew have scored a league-high 66 goals this season, one shy of the club record set in 1988.

Atlanta United was coming off of back-to-back home wins where they scored nine times in the two matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
ChalkFest allows artists to show off their work
2
Future of Melody Parks housing, retail development uncertain
3
Clark County library providing translation, patron advocate services
4
Enon winery, Clark County SPCA to host 14th annual Dogtoberfest
5
Wittenberg professor has minor planet named after him
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top