Robertson's 1st homer in 2 years leads Brewers over Reds 4-3

Brent Suter (3-2) won after allowing Tyler Stephenson's sixth-inning RBI single that tied the score 3-3.

Devin Williams struck out the side in the eighth and Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances, giving Milwaukee a split of the first two games of the three-game series.

Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray remained winless in seven starts. He allowed three runs, five hits and a season-high four walks in six innings with eight strikeouts.

“It was just average," Gray said. "There were too many walks.”

A day after homering three times, Jesse Winker hit his 12th of the season for the Reds off Brett Anderson.

“He's tough,” Anderson said.. “That pitch 2-0 was where I wanted to throw it, but he beat me to the spot.”

Heineman, acquired from Texas during the offseason, made his first start for the Reds and hit his first home run for Cincinnati, when he led off the third against Anderson.

Anderson gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

Home runs by Heineman and Winker in the bottom of the third overcame Luis Urías' home run in the top half. Gray had struck five straight before Urías’ drive.

Gray took a 2-1 lead into the sixth when the game was delayed for 12 minutes after plate umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a passed ball by Stephenson on a cross-up with Gray. Kulpa left the game and was replaced by Nic Lentz, who had been umpiring at second.

“I’m glad Ron is going to be OK," Gray said. "I tried to get a fastball up and in. It just didn’t work out for us.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. who was batting .094 with runners in scoring position, followed the delay with a two-run single.

“That's what you need, different heroes every night,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The offense was a little something from lot of guys. That was good to see.”

LONG BALL

Winker became the first Reds player to hit a home run following a three-homer game since Greg Vaughn in 1999.

CHANGING CREW

Brewers utilityman Billy McKinney who stepped in when Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich were injured, was designated for assignment. Counsell doesn’t expect McKinney to clear waivers. “He’s going to be tough to keep,” Counsell said. “He played an important role. We ran out of space, frankly.” The Brewers optioned infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes to Triple-A Nashville, sent outfielder Derek Fisher to Nashville on a rehab assignment and recalled from Triple-A right-hander Alec Bettinger.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong who left Friday's game after being hit on the right elbow by a Lucas Sims pitch in the seventh, was out of the lineup Saturday. “He was having a hard time gripping the baseball,” said manager Craig Counsell. “He should be back tomorrow if we can get a little swelling out of there.” X-rays taken on Friday were negative.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.40) starts Sunday's series finale for Milwaukee and RHP Luis Castillo (1-6, 7.44) for the Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, left, reacts with Josh Hader (71) after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Brewers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Brewers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter points as he reacts to a call at home plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Brewers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez points to the dugout after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Umpire Ron Kulpa, bottom, lays on the ground after being hit by a pitch as Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) checks on him during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) is greeted by Nick Castellanos after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Scott Heineman hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster