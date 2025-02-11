Robert Morris visits Cleveland State after Folgueiras' 35-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Cleveland State after Alvaro Folgueiras scored 35 points in Robert Morris' 81-76 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Vikings are 12-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Colonials have gone 10-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 10.7 more points per game (75.8) than Cleveland State allows (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Colonials. Folgueiras is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.