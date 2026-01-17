Robert Morris takes on Cleveland State following Traore's 22-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Cleveland State after Myriam Traore scored 22 points in Robert Morris' 80-70 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Izzi Zingaro leads the Vikings with 6.2 boards.

The Colonials are 5-3 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Kuhns averaging 2.4.

Cleveland State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Robert Morris averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Colonials square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zingaro is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vikings. Jada Leonard is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

Aislin is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.