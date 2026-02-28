Robert Morris secures 83-64 victory over Cleveland State

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 18 points as Robert Morris beat Cleveland State 83-64 on Saturday.

Chitikoudis had 10 rebounds for the Colonials (21-10, 13-7 Horizon League). DeSean Goode shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Darius Livingston shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Colonials.

Chevalier Emery led the Vikings (10-21, 6-14) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Kamari Jones added eight points for Cleveland State. Manny Hill finished with seven points. The Vikings prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

