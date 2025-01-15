Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State following Reisma's 25-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Robert Morris after Jordana Reisma scored 25 points in Cleveland State's 78-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 4-5 on their home court. Robert Morris is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 5-2 against conference opponents. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 6.2.

Robert Morris' average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Vikings face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Colonials.

Destiny Leo is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.