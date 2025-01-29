Robert Morris faces Wright State on home skid

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris is looking to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Wright State.

The Colonials are 4-6 in home games. Robert Morris is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 3-8 in Horizon play. Wright State is ninth in the Horizon with 11.1 assists per game led by Olivia Brown averaging 2.8.

Robert Morris' average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.8 points. Mya Murray is shooting 35.6% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amaya Staton is scoring 10.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.