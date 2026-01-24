Breaking: Wright-Patt AFB, Air Force Museum to close Sunday due to snow storm

Robert Morris faces Wright State for conference matchup

Robert Morris travels to Wright State in Horizon play Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
13 hours ago
X

Robert Morris Colonials (13-6, 6-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (6-14, 2-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Robert Morris in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Raiders are 5-4 on their home court. Wright State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 6-4 in conference play. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Wright State scores 67.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 59.4 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Aislin is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.8 points. Myriam Traore is shooting 46.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield Foundation awards over $900K to Clark County nonprofits
2
Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with...
3
New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. potential merger discussions paused
4
Springfield city manager recognized for leadership with international...
5
Springfield 2051 community summit to share results of project