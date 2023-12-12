BreakingNews
Springfield to honor deceased veterans with Wreaths Across America events

Right-hander Ben Lively agrees to $750,000, one-year contract with Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
24 minutes ago
X

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing Tuesday to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively.

The 31-year-old split last season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville. In 12 starts for the Reds, he went 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. He also had three stints on the injured list in 2023.

Lively was drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and traded to Philadelphia two years later. He spent 2 1/2 seasons pitching with the Samsung Lions in South Korea before re-signing with the Reds.

Cleveland's pitching staff could undergo more changes in the offseason with possible trades. The Guardians have already dealt starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado and sent reliever Enyel De Los Santos to San Diego for Scott Barlow.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
‘Violent career criminal’ gets up to life in prison for murder of...
2
Springfield to honor deceased veterans with Wreaths Across America...
3
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top