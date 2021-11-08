Ricky Rubio has career-high 37 points, Cavaliers beat Knicks

New York only shot 9 of for 31 from 3-point range, while Cleveland was 19 of 35.

Cleveland announced late in the third quarter that guard Collin Sexton would miss the rest of the game because of a left knee injury. He had eight points and four assists in 12 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS:

Cavaliers: Cleveland’s backcourt of the future may be set with the duo of Sexton and Garland. And the Cavaliers might have a front court duo in Allen and Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. “The longer he’s on the floor, more good things happen because he’s that type of player,” coach JB Bickerstaff said about Mobley before the game.

Knicks: During his pregame availability, New York coach Tom Thibodeau said starting point guard Kemba Walker would not play because of an undisclosed injury and that " the medical people recommended rest.”

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Knicks: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Derrick Rose (4) and Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray