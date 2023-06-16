BreakingNews
New Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later
X

Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
17 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals for $100,000

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.

Palacios, who played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, had been designated for assignment Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list.

Palacios had spent all this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he batted .217 with three homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs in 56 games.

The 26-year-old Palacios was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 amateur draft. At one time, he was once considered one of the club's top prospects, but the Guardians have a surplus of young outfielders and middle infielders.

Palacios will be assigned to the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
New Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later
2
Springfield police continue search for suspect after man shot in...
3
Chipotle’s second Springfield location to open next week
4
1938 high school class ring found, returned to area family
5
Sheltered Inc. says agencies unjustly pulled funds
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top