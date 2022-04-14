RI US House candidate stays in race despite menacing charge

Neary lives in Columbus, Ohio, but has said he plans to move back to Rhode Island, where he grew up. Police in Ohio stopped Neary after another driver reported having been followed from Columbus to Troy, more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.

Police said the driver reported that Neary's car mimicked their every move, matching speed and lane changes and even stopping at a rest area after they did. The other driver had just returned from Florida and reported no prior relationship or acquaintance with Neary.

Authorities said Neary told them that he had recently returned from Rhode Island, where he said he was running for a political position, and was very stressed and had been focusing on the Ohio registration on the vehicle in front of him.