Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Reyna likely out for Dortmund until after qualifying break

news
By The Assocoated Press
49 minutes ago
Gio Reyna probably won’t play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers

Gio Reyna probably won't play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States' next three World Cup qualifiers.

Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans' opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Monday the club was aiming for the 19-year-old midfielder to be available after the international break.

Dortmund plays St. Pauli in the German Cup on Tuesday and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, then resumes against Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6.

The U.S. plays El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, is at Canada three days later and meets Honudras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Meijer offers free home delivery through Jan. 29
2
Champaign County group hopes to restore historic Millerstown Church
3
Clark County overdose deaths increase: ‘Any overdose death is too many’
4
Urbana antique store closing, holding retirement sale through end of...
5
State rep wants to tap into new federal infrastructure bill to pay for...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top