Review: Officers didn't violate policy in traffic stop

The Dayton Daily News reports that the department's professional standards bureau used a third party to investigate whether officer's actions during the Sept. 30 traffic stop involving Clifford Owensby aligned with the department's policy at the time.

Owensby, who said he does not have use of his legs, said he felt helpless when he was removed from the car to the ground and handcuffed before being placed in the back of a police cruiser. Police said the officers were part of a narcotics investigation and saw the car leaving a suspected drug house. Due to that and the driver’s “felony drug and weapon history,” a K-9 team was summoned for a “free air sniff” that, under department policy, required occupants to leave the vehicle for their safety and that of the dog, police said.